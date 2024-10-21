I believe in vision for India where women enjoy equal rights, access to opportunities: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he believes in a vision for India where women enjoy equal rights, access to resources, and opportunities in education and employment.

The former Congress president called for ensuring that "we not only talk about equality but make it a reality for all women in India".

Sharing a video of his interaction with women who are part of the 'Shakti Abhiyan', a movement launched by the Indira Fellowship for women's empowerment in the country, Gandhi asked whether power has truly been granted to women and other marginalised communities in India despite representation.

"On 18th Oct, 2024, I had the privilege of meeting and interacting with the remarkable women of 'Shakti Abhiyan'. These grassroots leaders, supported by the Indira Fellows, have been tirelessly working to build a women-centric political movement," Gandhi said in his social media post accompanying the video.

Together, they are nurturing a network of strong, empowered women who are ready to lead and demand their rightful place in shaping the future of our nation, he said.

"I believe in a vision for India where women enjoy equal rights, access to resources, and opportunities in education and employment. Our Constitution lays the foundation of equality and justice, rejecting all forms of discrimination," Gandhi said.

"Yet, we know that representation without true power is not enough," he said.

Gandhi called for joining hands with 'Shakti Abhiyan' and ensuring that "we not only talk about equality but make it a reality for all women in India".

The time for real empowerment is now, he asserted.

In the video, Gandhi is seen interacting with women of the Shakti Abhiyan and asking about their idea of empowerment.

During the interaction, Gandhi said women should not just accept token positions but fight for the rights they deserve.

Participants from 21 states, who were top performers in their respective fields and who committed themselves to tackling the deep challenges of patriarchy facing women at the grassroots level, participated in Friday's deliberations.

Run by the Indira Fellowship, Shakti Abhiyan is a national initiative aimed at ensuring equal representation of women in Indian politics.

The movement empowers high-performing women from rural and urban communities to contest elections, assume leadership roles and challenge entrenched patriarchal norms in local and national governance, the Congress had said in a statement.

Active in 21 states, Shakti Abhiyan is based on the belief that the political empowerment of women is essential to building a more inclusive and just society.

Over the past year, the Indira Fellowship has empowered hundreds of women leaders at the grassroots level, enhanced their leadership capabilities and prepared them to contest for positions in panchayats, municipalities and other governing bodies.

The demands of Shakti Abhiyan include "equal political representation" to ensure 50 per cent representation of women in elected offices at all levels.

It seeks financial and administrative support for women leaders, safety and dignity for women in public life and recognition of women's leadership in policy-making.

The participants in the session shared their on-the-ground experiences and discussed the challenges of social resistance, lack of resources and patriarchy in the political framework.

The Indira Fellowship team showcased its progress, showing how it has built women-centric political organisations from the ground level. PTI ASK RHL