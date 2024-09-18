I consider these students as future Olympians: Sisodia at Zonal Athletic Meet

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said future Olympians are being groomed at Delhi government schools during the Zonal Athletic Meet in Delhi's west Vinod Nagar, an official statement said.

Addressing the event, Sisodia expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the education sector during his absence and said there is now no performance gap between government and private school students, the statement said.

"Today, we have sports talent from government and private schools. I consider these students as future Olympians and Commonwealth Games players. We will proudly watch them raise the Indian flag in international competitions," said Sisodia.

He said, "We will see some of these children on television and say with pride that this child was once with us in Zone 1 and today they are raising the country's flag in the Commonwealth Games, Olympics, Asian Games, or National Games," it said.

During the meet, Sisodia instructed teachers to talk to students about sports and encourage them, the statement read.

He also highlighted the importance of sports in one's life.

"I am 50 years old now, so I have experience of this. Seeing the way young children were performing here, I feel that if I had also done all this in my childhood, then today I would not have complained of knee pain," it stated.