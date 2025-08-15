I-Day: 14,000 personnel, anti-drone systems deployed across Delhi; multi-tier security at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The national capital is on a high alert and under a thick security blanket for the Independence Day function on Friday, with snipers at high-rise buildings, heightened camera surveillance, and more than 14,000 security and traffic police personnel deployed across the city.

There is a multi-layered security arrangement in place at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation on Friday morning.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras, drone detection systems, facial recognition cameras, and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras is being used to monitor the venue and its surrounding areas, a senior officer said.

For the first time, under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS) are being deployed at five parking areas of the Red Fort to scan the underside of vehicles for explosives, weapons, or contraband, he said.

The technology uses cameras and scanners to detect threats or anomalies, bolstering security at the checkpoints and sensitive locations.

Admission will be strictly through invitation cards, and only labelled vehicles are allowed in its vicinity, said the officer.

Headcount cameras to track crowd numbers and devices to flag unattended or suspicious objects are also being deployed, while intrusion-detection cameras monitor the restricted zones, he said.

Snipers and rooftop surveillance teams are deployed to secure the high-rises near the Red Fort, while movement in the designated restricted zones is strictly regulated through access control mechanisms, the officer said.

Meanwhile, special teams have been deployed at all major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, airports, and metro stations for round-the-clock monitoring, while passenger screenings, baggage checks, and random identity verifications have been intensified, another officer said.

Security is also stepped up at water treatment plants to protect vital installations in the national capital, he said, adding that a special focus is on the north, central, and New Delhi districts.

Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh has designated a DCP-rank officer to oversee the anti-drone mechanism, and surveillance along the Yamuna River has been intensified with the help of speed boats, officials said.

On Wednesday, Singh briefed officers on the arrangements with a key directive to ensure there are no bird feeding points in the areas surrounding the Red Fort.

Officers have also been instructed to remain alert and ensure that all arrangements are executed on time.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued strict instructions, restricting commercial vehicles from entering the national capital. Traffic police personnel have been briefed to enforce restrictions and maintain smooth vehicular movement.

In addition, social media platforms are also being closely monitored by the cyber units to detect and neutralise any possible online threats or misinformation campaigns that may disrupt peace, the officer said.

More than 11,000 security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces and special commandos, along with 3,000 traffic police personnel, have been deployed for the Independence Day week.

Anti-sabotage checks, vehicle barricading, and verification drives are being intensified in coordination with the intelligence agencies, officials said.

All district police units have been directed to conduct foot patrolling in the markets, metro stations, bus terminals, and other public gathering points.

Senior officers have been instructed to remain on the ground and review the security arrangements personally, said the police officer.