I-Day at Red Fort: 'Viksit Bharat' theme, Indian Olympic contingent among special guests

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 was the running theme at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here where members of the Indian contingent that took part in the Paris Olympics were among the special guests.

In the 98-minute speech, his longest Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that it is India's golden era and a developed India by 2047 awaits the nation.

The dignitaries, who were seated near the podium on the ramparts of the 17th century fort, included Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Chouhan, Chirag Paswan, J P Nadda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Giriraj Singh.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena were also among those present. Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.

Sources said all seating arrangements were done "as per the table of precedence", adding it was decided this year that "Paris Olympics medal winners" would be honoured as special guests at the Independence Day celebrations.

Ace shooter and double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, fellow shooter and bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh, and PR Sreejesh who retired after being the goalkeeper of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team, among others were present in the VVIP seating area.

Ambassadors and diplomats of many foreign countries also attended the event.

Guests, many of whom had come from different parts of the country, dressed in their region's traditional attire, braved intermittent August rains during the event.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputy in the ministry Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari also greeted Prime Minister Modi.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar conducted the PM to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

A large group of boy and girl cadets (from Army, Navy and Air Force wings) of the NCC from different schools across the country were seated on Gyanpath, opposite the ramparts. They formed 'My Bharat' logo with customised tricolour kits. A total of 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers also take part.

After the event, Modi broke from his security protocol to meet and interact with several NCC cadets who wore matching gear -- t-shirt and cap, with '78 Viksit Bharat 2047' printed on the back of the t-shirt, many of whom vied to take a selfie with the PM.

The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, the students benefiting from Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the "6,000 special guests", who have been invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations here, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The unfurling of the national flag was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). PTI KND AS AS