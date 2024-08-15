I-Day celebrations: Delhi Police heightens security with 10,000 personnel, AI-powered CCTV cameras

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has heightened security measures for Independence Day celebrations, deploying over 10,000 personnel across the city, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year on Thursday.

Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, officials said.

The police also issued a traffic advisory informing the public about route closures and diversions around the Red Fort. Traffic movement will be restricted around the Red Fort area for the security and convenience of attendees, they said.

Since August 1, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small-powered aircraft, has been prohibited across the city.

Security was further intensified with the sealing of all borders of the national capital for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles, the officials said.

Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units and SWAT teams have been deployed at various strategic locations in the city, they said.

"All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi were sealed after 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles. Vehicles entering Delhi are being thoroughly checked," a senior police officer said.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces are stationed at key locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, to maintain law and order, the officials said.

Over 3,000 traffic police personnel will also manage traffic at major junctions across the city and on roads connecting the borders to the Red Fort, they said.

"We have deployed an adequate number of security personnel at and around Red Fort. Additionally, we have also deployed 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.

Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic, the officials said. PTI BM BHJ BHJ