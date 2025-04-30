I-Day: Govt to host competition for design of formation of NCC cadets, others on Gyan Path

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) In the run-up to the Independence Day, the Centre will organise a national-level competition for the design of a formation of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and school children on Gyan Path during the celebrations held at the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.

The competition will be organised from May 1 to 15, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Participants will have to conceptualise and design a formation to be created by cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and school children, along with an appropriate backdrop that will be showcased during the IDC (Independence Day Celebrations) 2025 at Gyan Path, Red Fort in Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

The Independence-Day celebrations are traditionally held on the lawns and the pathway (now called Gyan Path) leading up to the Red Fort here.

The top-three winning entries will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each, the statement said.

The top 250 participants, along with one companion each (guardian or spouse or relative), will receive e-invitations to witness the IDC 2025 at the Red Fort. All participants will be given an online participation certificate issued by "MyGov".