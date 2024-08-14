I-Day: Indian Olympic contingent, BRO workers, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi to be among spl guests

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics, the students benefiting from Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), workers of the Border Roads Organisation and sarpanches of the gram panchayats are among the "6,000 special guests", who have been invited to the 78th Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking the day as he is set to unfurl the national flag and deliver his address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"With the aim to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives," it said.

The students benefiting from Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, and the volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' will attend the event.

The invited guests also include tribal artisans, 'Van Dhan Vikas' members and tribal entrepreneurs funded by National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of farmers producing organisations, it said.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Anganwadi workers; elected women representatives; beneficiaries of Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi initiatives and Sakhi Kendra scheme; and workers of Child Welfare Committee and district child protection units are also slated to witness the ceremony.

The Indian contingent, which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has also been invited to participate in the celebrations, the ministry said.

One guest from each block of Aspirational Blocks Programme; workers of Border Roads Organisation; students from PRERANA School programme; and sarpanches of gram panchayats which achieved saturation in priority sector schemes will also attend the event, the statement said.

Nearly 2,000 people from various states and union territories dressed in their traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony. Three thousand winners of different online competitions, organised by the Defence Ministry in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani, will also be part of the celebrations.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputy in the ministry Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The defence secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar to Prime Minister Modi. The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct the PM to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 personnel each from the army, navy, air force and the Delhi Police. The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year, the statement said.

Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. It will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Maj Sabnis Kaushik and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anuthosh Sarkar, it added.

A total of 2,000 boy and girl cadets (from Army, Navy and Air Force wings) of the NCC from different schools across the country will participate in the celebrations. These cadets will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the ramparts. They will be forming 'My Bharat' logo with customised tricolour kits. A total of 500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will also take part. PTI KND AS AS