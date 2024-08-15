I-Day is a sacred occasion to honour country's hard-won freedom: Telangana Guv

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan here on Independence Day and emphasised that it is a sacred occasion to honour and celebrate the country's hard-won freedom.

In his address, he reflected on the nation's journey since Independence, highlighting the sacrifices of countless patriots who fought for the country's liberation.

He urged every Indian to take pride in the nation and work tirelessly towards the rapid development of both the country and Telangana, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated on Thursday with patriotic fervour across Telangana, including at the Legislative Assembly, various government offices and the offices of ruling Congress, BJP, BRS, AIMIM and other parties.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort here, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag in the legislature premises.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari hoisted the tricolour in the Secretariat.

The ministers of the state government attended the celebrations held in various districts.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owisi hoisted the National Flag at various locations in the city, including Musheerabad, Charminar and Champapet.

BJP's OBC Morcha organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' from the statue of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the national flag, to Ambedkar's statue on the Tank Bund at the Hussain Sagar lake here. PTI SJR SJR ROH