I-Day occasion to recall courage of freedom fighters: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday greeted the public on Independence Day, terming it an occasion to recall the courage and sacrifice of our freedom fighters and reaffirm our pledge to live up to these values.

"Greetings on Independence Day! Gaining our freedom and liberty is not only the occasion to recollect the courage, valour and sacrifices of our freedom fighter," Yechury said in a post on X.

"...Not only to hail the vision of a modern inclusive India, but to reaffirm our pledge to live up to these values where every Indian irrespective of caste, creed, gender, colour and all other diversities are equal with justice delivered to all," he said.

National flag was also hoisted at the the CPI(M) office here.