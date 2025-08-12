I-Day: Over 10K cops, under-vehicle surveillance, anti-drone systems being deployed in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) More than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic cops, aided by hi-tech surveillance, including under-vehicle systems, FRS and ANPR cameras, are being deployed in Delhi as the national capital gears up for Independence Day, an official said on Tuesday.

With two days left for Independence Day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, multiple layers of security will be in place at the historic structure.

Apart from physical deployment, surveillance through CCTV cameras, drone detection systems, and facial recognition technology will be used to monitor the venue and its surrounding areas, a senior police officer said.

For the first time, under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS) will be deployed at five parking areas of the Red Fort to scan the underside of vehicles for explosives, weapons or contraband, the officer said.

The technology uses cameras and scanners to detect threats or anomalies, bolstering security at the checkpoints and sensitive locations.

The admission to Red Fort on August 15 is strictly through invitation cards and only labelled vehicles will be allowed in its vicinity, the officer said.

Headcount cameras to track crowd numbers and devices to flag unattended or suspicious objects will also be deployed, while intrusion-detection cameras will monitor the restricted zones, the officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh has directed the special police commissioner (law and order) and deputy commissioners to maintain strict vigil in their respective jurisdictions, he said.

Snipers and rooftop surveillance teams will be deployed to secure the high-rises near the Red Fort, while movement in the designated restricted zones will be strictly regulated through access control mechanisms, the officer added.

Apart from multiple security drills, night patrolling and enhanced foot patrolling, plain-clothed surveillance teams are being mobilised to strengthen ground presence, especially in the sensitive zones, another officer said.

"Social media platforms are also being closely monitored by the cyber units to detect and neutralise any possible online threats or misinformation campaigns that may disrupt peace," the officer said.

More than 10,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic cops, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been deployed for the Independence Day week, police said.

Anti-sabotage checks, vehicle barricading, and verification drives are being intensified in coordination with the intelligence agencies, officials said.

Commissioner Singh has also issued an order banning the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, hang-gliders, UAVs, drones, hot air balloons and other remotely piloted aircraft over Delhi skies between August 2 and August 16.

"These aerial platforms can be potentially misused by anti-social elements or terrorist outfits for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks, posing a serious threat to public safety, VIP security, and critical installations during the Independence Day celebrations," an official order said.

Singh has instructed all the district police units to conduct foot patrolling in the markets, Metro stations, bus terminals, and other public gathering points.

Senior officers have been told to remain on the ground and review the security arrangements personally.

Surprise inspections and flag marches have also been planned across various districts to instill confidence among the citizens and deter the miscreants, officials said.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued strict instructions, restricting commercial vehicles from entering the capital after 10 pm on August 14, among others.

Delhi Police is working in close coordination with the central security agencies and intelligence units to ensure that no loopholes remain in the security apparatus during this critical period, officials said.

Special teams have been deployed at all the major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, airports, and Metro stations for round-the-clock monitoring.

Passenger screenings, baggage checks, and random identity verifications have been intensified, the officials said. PTI SSJ ARI