I-Day security: CISF asks commuters to reach airports, Delhi Metro stations well in advance

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said security measures at Delhi Metro stations and all airports under its cover in the country have been intensified and commuters should reach these facilities "well in advance" as security checks may take time.

The central force issued an "important security advisory" over its social media handles saying these measures were being undertaken in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The CISF guards 69 civil airports across the country and the entire network of the Delhi Metro that runs across the National Capital Region including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The force said passengers reaching these public facilities should arrive "well in advance, as security checks may take longer than usual".

It asked the commuters to "stay safe, stay alert and travel responsibly".

"Be vigilant, stay alert and immediately report if any unattended items and suspicious activity noticed to CISF personnel or Delhi Metro/airport staff," it said.

Central security and intelligence agencies apart from aviation security watchdog Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) had recently issued "alerts" for these two modes of public transport in the country following inputs of potential threats.

The CISF, a senior officer told PTI, has stepped up vigil at these facilities with the deployment of enhanced manpower in uniform and intelligence staff in civil clothes. PTI NES KVK KVK