I-Day symbol of national unity and pride: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday said that Independence Day is a powerful symbol of national unity and pride, offering a moment to reflect on the country’s remarkable journey.

Taking part in the I-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said the celebration instils a sense of responsibility and patriotism in the youth, encouraging them to contribute positively to the nation’s progress, a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Paying tributes to the brave sons and daughters of India, who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedom, he said that India’s Independence marks the birth of the world’s largest democracy.

The governor recalled the values that guided the nation’s founding fathers, along with the contributions of the state's freedom fighters, including Matmur Jamoh, Moje Riba, and many others who played crucial roles in the struggle for Independence.

Arunachal Pradesh is achieving this vision, he said, with collective effort, determination, and a deep commitment to the ideals that have guided India’s journey so far.

To realise this vision, he stressed the importance of focusing on industrial growth, digital innovation, sustainable development, and creating a favourable environment for entrepreneurship.

On the occasion, the governor and first lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, distributed sweets to school children.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, along with department officials attached to the Raj Bhavan, students and teachers from government and private schools, participated in the celebration, the communique added. PTI CORR SBN SBN