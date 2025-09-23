'I deserve to know what happened' says mother of Noida schoolgirl who died on Teachers' Day

Noida, Sep 23 (PTI) The mother of a 10-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances after collapsing during a Teachers' Day celebration in a private school here earlier this month has appealed for justice, seeking clarity on what happened to her daughter in her final moments.

In a video message posted online on Tuesday, the mother, Tripta Sharma, alleged that her daughter Tanishka Sharma, a Class 6 student of Presidium School in Sector 31, was "brought dead" to a private hospital on September 4, a day she described as the one that "shattered" her world.

"Hello everyone, my name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She used to study in Class 6-B at Presidium School in Sector 31.

"On 4th September, I left her at school for the Teachers' Day celebration. Around 11.30 am, I got a call from teachers that my daughter had fainted. They told me to come immediately and that she was being taken to Kailash Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctor told me that my daughter was brought dead," Sharma said in the video.

She added that she performed her daughter's last rites with her own hands but was still struggling to come to terms with the loss. "It has been 15 days since my daughter passed away. The school is supposed to be a safe place, a second home.

"But she died in the very same school. I just want to know the truth about her last moments. I know she won't come back, but I deserve to know what happened," she said.

In a separate social media post, Sharma wrote: "On 4th September 2025, my only child, my daughter, my world, left for school like any other day. But she never came back. Hours later, I was told she had fainted at Presidium School, Sector 31, Noida and was brought dead to the hospital." "Tanishka was all I had. I raised her alone. Every breath I took was for her. And now, I stand alone, with a silence so loud that it breaks me, asking just one question: What happened to my daughter in her final moments? As a mother, I deserve to know. I deserve honesty. I deserve the truth," she wrote, urging authorities to ensure transparency.

Police said they have registered a case and preserved the viscera of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

"On September 4, through a memo, information was received at Sector-20 police station that a student had been brought dead to a private hospital. After receiving the information, the police team completed the panchnama formalities in the presence of family members and sent the body for postmortem," Yamuna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said.

"The viscera of the deceased have been preserved by doctors to know the actual cause of death. A case has been registered at Sector-20 police station and a thorough investigation is being conducted on all points," he added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS