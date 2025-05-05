I don't need to steal': Mamata on alleged theft of neem wood from Puri for Digha temple

Murshidabad, May 5 (PTI) Asserting that she doesn't "need to steal", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rubbished as "baseless" the allegations of using sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple to make the idols for the newly built Digha temple.

She also expressed grave concern over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha.

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad, Banerjee hit out at critics, asserting that her government had "no reason to use stolen wood" and dismissed the controversy as a politically motivated ploy to malign her.

"Why would we use stolen neem wood? We have our sources of neem wood. These allegations are baseless and unacceptable," Banerjee said.

"When Mamata Banerjee builds the Kalighat Skywalk and Dakshineswar Skywalk, then there is no question. When she does Kali Puja or Durga Puja, then there is no question. But now Jagannath Dham has hurt them (BJP)? They are saying I stole neem wood. My house has four neem trees, for their information. Ask them how many they need. I do not need to steal. The mother of thieves screams the loudest," she said.

The controversy erupted after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri questioned a senior servitor over allegations that sacred leftover wood from the Puri shrine was used to craft idols for the newly inaugurated temple in Digha.

The Digha temple project, backed by the West Bengal government, has been pitched as a major religious and tourism hub.

Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the influential Daitapati Nijog, a servitor body considered the traditional guardians of Lord Jagannath, was summoned for questioning by temple authorities in Puri.

Dasmohapatra had reportedly overseen the consecration ceremony at the Digha temple held on April 30, which was attended by Banerjee herself.

According to officials, nearly 56 Puri temple servitors had participated in the Digha ceremony, drawing criticism from several quarters in Odisha and raising eyebrows within the SJTA.

Banerjee, however, dismissed the insinuation that her government or the temple project in Digha had anything to do with sacred wood from Odisha.

"Our idol was supposed to be made of marble. Many of us have Jagannath idols at home. I heard Daityapati was summoned, but he has clearly said what is being told is false," Banerjee said.

"Daityapati was also asked why he went there (Jagannath Dham) to worship. A notice was reportedly issued that no one should go to worship at Jagannath Dham," she added.

Taking a sharp swipe at her political opponents, Banerjee said, "Why are they so angry just because we have built a Jagannath temple in Digha? Is it a crime to worship Lord Jagannath in West Bengal? Why does it hurt them so much? We all go to Puri. When I go to Puri, the RSS and BJP protest against me. Have you forgotten?" She continued, "When you run short of potatoes, Bengal supplies them. I love Odisha. When a cyclone disrupts your electricity supply, you seek engineers from us. Even after facing the brunt of the cyclones, we have sent engineers." "The maximum number of tourists going to Puri is from Bengal. So if we build a Jagannath Dham, what is the objection?" Banerjee asked.

"Why are you assaulting our people? We heard that if anyone speaks Bengali in Odisha, they are beaten. The same happened in Maharashtra, UP, and Bihar." The Chief Minister also expressed grave concern over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha.

"Just like migrant workers from Odisha work peacefully in Bengal, people from Bengal also work in Odisha. I have received disturbing reports that even those merely speaking Bengali are being attacked there. This is deeply condemnable," she said.

"I will say only one thing: you are torturing our migrant workers because they speak Bengali, but we will not do the same here. This is the difference between you and me," Banerjee added.

She said she had directed the DGP to speak with his Odisha counterpart and that the Chief Secretary would also write to the Union Home Secretary and relevant state governments.

"I am saying this clearly, I do not want any misunderstanding between anyone. I will request the Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar governments to look into this. My CS will write to the Home Secretary. My DGP has probably spoken to the Odisha DGP. I hope good sense will prevail," she said.

"We also have 1.5 crore people from different states and religions working in our state. Even if I don't (take counter action), there is no shortage of jealous people, as jealousy has no cure. Some people will threaten others in the name of some organisation. But why should I take responsibility for that?" she remarked. PTI PNT MNB