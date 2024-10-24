I don't take any election lightly: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is re-contesting the upcoming state poll from his Parli seat, on Thursday said no election is easy and he does not take even a local poll lightly.

Winning the people's faith in a constituency after every five years is a tough job, Munde told reporters at Parli in Beed district before leaving for filing his nomination.

In the 2019 state assembly polls, the minister defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Parli.

Last year, Dhananjay Munde supported the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

"It is a fight and no election is easy. I don't even take the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or municipal council election of my colleague lightly. We have to fight with full strength and win," Dhananjay Munde said.

He said if their (alliance) candidate got a good lead from Parli segment (under Beed Lok Sabha seat) in the last general polls, it does not mean everything will be at the right place in the assembly elections.

On no candidate fielded by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi so far against him, the NCP leader said, "My party has given me the candidature. If the MVA is not able to find a candidate, then reporters should guess who is getting into a 'chakravyuh'." PTI AW GK