I fall asleep within 30 seconds of going to bed: PM cautions students against excessive screen time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he falls asleep within 30 seconds of going to bed and cautioned students against screen time causing disturbance in sleep.

Advertisment

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Bharat Mandapam, the prime minister said screen time eats into sleep time.

“To maintain a balanced lifestyle, excess of everything should be avoided. A healthy body is crucial for a healthy mind and it requires some routines, spending time in sunlight and getting regular and complete sleep..,” PM Modi said.

“Habits like screen time are eating into the required sleep time, which is considered very important by modern health science,” he said.

Advertisment

“I have maintained a routine of going into deep sleep within 30 seconds of going to bed. Being fully awake when awake and take sound sleep when you’re asleep, is a balance that can be achieved," Modi said.

Raising the issue of striking a balance between exam preparation and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Dhiraj Subhas, a student of Senior Secondary School from Rajasthan, Najma Khatoon from PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kargil, Abhishek Kumar Tiwari, and a teacher from Tobi Lahme, a government higher secondary in Arunachal Pradesh, asked the prime minister about managing studies along with exercise.

PM Modi stressed the need for a balanced diet and also emphasised the importance of regular exercise and physical activities for fitness.

Advertisment

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town-hall format.

A total of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated in the previous year's edition.

This year, an estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting widespread enthusiasm among students.

This year's event was held in a town-hall format at the Bharat Mandapam. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, were invited.