I feel Sonam used 'tantra mantra' on my son: Father of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya

Indore, Jun 16 (PTI) The father of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Monday raised doubts about the deceased's wife Sonam, also the main accused, believing in "tantra mantra" (black magic) and using it on his son.

Raja's wife Sonam (25), her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three friends of Kushwah have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder. He went missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya and his body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.

After the thirteenth day rituals at Raja Raghuvanshi's house in Indore, his father Ashok Raghuvanshi told reporters, "On Sonam's behest, Raja hung a bundle-like thing on the main door of our house. Sonam had told Raja that by hanging it, the household will not be affected by any evil eye." "After Raja's murder, I feel Sonam believes in tantra mantra and she used it on my son. After the murder, this bundle was removed from the house. Those guilty of killing my son should be hanged," the distraught father said.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma said her son and Sonam were "mangliks" (connected to Mars in a person's horoscope) and they got married in the traditional format as per "muhurat" (auspicious time) suggested by an astrologer of the bride's family.

"Sonam stayed at our house for only four days after marriage and went to her maternal home as per tradition. We happily sent her off to her maternal home. If I ever meet her, the only thing I will ask is why did she get my son killed," Uma said.

The couple got married on May 11 and left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. PTI HWP MAS BNM