I follow a simple, effective governance policy: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Wednesday that he follows a simple and effective governance policy.

The Chief Minister emphasised on his governance model while directing officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of his home constituency Kuppam.

"Chandrababu Naidu directed all the officers to be prepared for a virtual and physical working system," said an official press release.

On the second day of his two-day tour of Kuppam, the CM highlighted that drinking water issue is a major problem here, directing officials to work for the early completion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti canal works, among others.

Later, he held a review meeting with local TDP leaders and cadres.

Earlier, he listened to the grievances of local people and directed Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to initiate measures to redress people's problems. PTI STH SS