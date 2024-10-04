I follow my own gharana: Mamata attacks those finding fault in her pronunciation of mantras

Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that she follows her "own gharana", which is accepted by experts, while attacking those finding fault in her pronunciation of mantras.

Inaugurating Ekdalia Evergreen Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee, before chanting a hymn, said, "When I chant mantras, some people find fault in my pronunciation, saying it violates scriptures." "Critics are not aware that in every scripture, the pronunciation of mantras is not exactly the same. Is every almanac the same? I follow my own 'gharana' which is also accepted by experts. If my way of expression is not liked by anyone, I can't help," she said.

Banerjee, who said her pronunciation of hymns has been certified by a senior monk of Belur Math Ramakrishna Mission and also her devout Brahmin father, also claimed her voice and utterances are being cloned and faked in some video reels through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"You will see videos where my image will be seen but my voice will be AI-generated," she said.

Recalling her long-term association with former minister Subrata Mukherjee, who was the chief organiser of Ekdalia Evergreen Durga Puja, Banerjee said, "This puja was embedded in his heart. Every year, he would urge me to find a convenient and auspicious date for inaugurating this puja. Since his demise, we have been missing him for the last two years." Banerjee recalled her how Mukherjee had influenced her during her days in student politics.

The chief minister also inaugurated several other community pujas, including Singhi Park, Ballygunge Cultural, Samajsebi Sangha, among others. PTI SUS ACD