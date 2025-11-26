I get 'sandwiched' between father-in-law Khadse and BJP colleague Mahajan: Union minister

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Union minister Raksha Khadse of the BJP on Wednesday said she feels like a "sandwich", caught between senior politicians Eknath Khadse, who is her father-in-law, and Girish Mahajan, her senior party colleague, amid their ongoing political feud in run-up to local body polls.

Eknath Khadse, an MLC of Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Mahajan, a BJP cabinet minister in Maharashtra, hail from Jalgaon district and often engage in war of words and accusations as they seek to dominate politics in their home turf and beyond. Eknath Khadse was once in the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after an election rally in Jalgaon's Chopda town, Raksha Khadse said, "Eknath Khadse is my father-in-law and I have immense respect for him. Girish Mahajan is a senior leader in the party and like a father to me. When differences arise between the two, I get stuck in between. On one side is Nathabhau, my father-in-law, and on the other is Girish Kaka, who is like my father. Their dispute makes me feel like an absolute sandwich." The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports is a three-time Lok Sabha BJP MP from Raver in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where political atmosphere has heated up ahead of the December 2 municipal council elections.

Against this backdrop, BJP minister Mahajan launched a sharp attack on NCP (SP) politician Khadse, claiming "no one recognises him anymore" and asserting his political influence has waned.

Eknath Khadse was with the BJP for nearly three decades and resigned from the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in 2016 over a controversial land deal in Pune. He gradually drifted away from the saffron party and later joined the undivided NCP. The 73-year-old politician went with the NCP faction led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar when the party split in 2023.

Mahajan challenged Eknath Khadse to ensure the victory of at least one municipal council in Jalgaon district, asserting his relevance in state politics had significantly reduced.

The BJP minister further alleged that the NCP (SP) leader frequently shifts positions during elections.

Referring to Eknath Khadse's exit from the cabinet in 2016, Mahajan claimed the senior leader, who then held key portfolios, did not resign voluntarily when allegations against him surfaced over a land deal, but was asked to step down by the party leadership.

Responding to these remarks, Eknath Khadse maintained that when the BJP leadership asked him to resign, he put in his papers within 30 minutes out of moral responsibility.

The NCP (SP) leader insisted he was not forced out of the cabinet and added that, unlike him, Mahajan had not resigned after facing allegations on multiple occasions.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and results will be announced the next day. PTI ND RSY