I have 35 yrs of experience of political campaigning: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said that she began taking part in political campaigns in 1989 at the age of 17 years when she canvassed votes for her late father Rajiv Gandhi.

Advertisment

Addressing a massive gathering at Kalpetta ahead of filing nominations for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, she said that in the 35 years since then, she has campaigned for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, her brother Rahul Gandhi and other party colleagues.

Her statement also comes a day after BJP's Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Navya Haridas said she was more experienced in representing people than Priyanka.

Congress Parliamentary party president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders were present on the dais during Priyanka's speech.

Advertisment

During her public address, Priyanka also said that she considers it an honour to be chosen to represent the people of Wayanad.

She also said that she was deeply touched by the courage shown by people of Wayanad at the time of landslides that hit the district.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Advertisment

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.