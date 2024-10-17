I have a chance to become CM of Karnataka, says Ex-Minister Nagendra

Ballari (Karnataka), Oct 17 (PTI) Congress MLA B Nagendra, who was released on bail in the multi-crore Valmiki Corporation 'scam' case, on Thursday said he has a great future as he too has a chance to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Reacting to MLA Janardhana Reddy’s statement that there were 18 criminal cases against him, Nagendra told reporters here that there are instances of people with 100 criminal cases becoming Chief Minister.

Nagendra resigned as the Tribal Welfare Minister after the Rs 89.63 crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation came to light.

The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested him and he was released on bail after three and half months on Wednesday.

“Not just 18, but those with 100 cases became Chief Minister. In the coming days I too have a great future. If I work dedicatedly for the Congress, why shouldn’t I become the Chief Minister?” the former minister asked.

He said, “Didn’t Congress make an ordinary worker like me a minister? Congress has a tradition of honouring ordinary workers.” On his meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said he explained to him about the irregularities in the Valmiki Corporation.

“In the last three months, I could not discuss with him anything. After my sudden arrest, I could not speak to him. I told him about the incident that happened,” Nagendra said.

Regarding the scam, the Congress MLA said the irregularities gave him immense pain because he and the state government want that not a single rupee should be allowed to go.

“We have recovered Rs 79 crore. Karnataka’s SIT is the only institution which has recovered 99 per cent of the amount. Only Rs three crore has to be recovered. We will not let go even a single rupee. We will not spare these thieves,” he said.

Questioning those accused of being behind the scam, he sought to know whether money was recovered from him.

“Has the money recovered from me? The SIT has given me a clean chit. After the SIT gave me a clean chit, they (BJP) were afraid that the Congress will regain strength in Ballari. Hence they decided to ruin me. However, the court took note of it and granted me bail. I will come out clean in this case,” Nagendra said.

According to him, he was targeted because he is a growing leader and the BJP was not able to tolerate him because he takes everyone along.

He accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

“When did BJP come to power on its own in Karnataka? Though we won 134 out of 224 seats in the assembly election, the BJP is trying to make petty attempts to destabilise our government.” To a question will he would become minister again, Nagendra said the matter is left to the party high command.

“The court has granted bail. I am confident. It is left to the Chief Minister, high command and party president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Whatever decision they take, I will stick to it,” the MLA said. PTI GMS GMS ROH