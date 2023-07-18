I have a family life thanks to Oommen Chandy: A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader A K Antony turned emotional on Tuesday as he received the news about the demise of Oommen Chandy who stood by him like a rock during the turbulence in the tough political waters of Kerala since the days of their student politics six decades ago.

Fondly remembering former Kerala Chief Minister Chandy, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning today, the former Defence Minister of the country recalled his influence on his personal life as well.

"It is because of him that I have a family life," Antony, who is also a former Chief Minister, told reporters outside his residence here.

He revealed that he succumbed to the pressure from Chandy and his wife to start a family life.

"I was unmarried till the age of 45 years with no intention of tying the knot. But, Chandy and his wife kept insisting, compelling me to get married and finally, I succumbed to their wishes. His wife is the one who found my life partner and our registered marriage was at his home. So it is because of him that I have a family life," a grief-stricken Antony recalled.

"His untimely demise, therefore, is a huge loss for me, my wife and my family," he added.

The extent of his grief writ large on his face, Antony said he does not have the words to convey what Chandy meant to him, but he was like a younger brother to him.

"Ever since our student politics days in the 1960s, he was my closest friend with whom I could share everything openly. While there may have been differences of opinions between us, we kept no secrets from each other," the former Union Defence Minister said.

Biting down the grief swelling inside him and with tears brimming his eyes, Antony said there is no replacement for Chandy, neither in his personal life, nor in the larger political scenario in Kerala.

"His death is a huge personal loss for me and I will carry this grief with me till the day I die," he said.

Regarding Chandy's political and public life, Antony said that his friend was always focused on helping the people, especially the needy, and has never turned away anyone who approached him for aid.

"Even during his prolonged illness, when he could barely speak, he was focused on helping those in need," Antony said.

He further said that Chandy's contribution to the development of Kerala and the Indian National Congress (INC) was immeasurable and cannot be forgotten easily.

"He began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (the student wing of Congress) and over the years worked hard to strengthen it, the Youth Congress, the INC and the UDF," Antony said.

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru this afternoon, the party said and added that the funeral services will be held at Puthuppally church near Kottayam on Thursday.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post.

The Kerala government announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former CM.

Chandy died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said.