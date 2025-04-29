'I have been given death threat,' claims Bittu Bajrangi, demands security

Faridabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, has claimed to have received a death threat from an unknown caller on his mobile, police said on Tuesday.

The national president of Gauraksha Bajrang Force in a complaint said he got a WhatsApp call on his mobile on the morning of April 21 with the caller abusing him and threatening to kill him.

"The caller threatened me that if I came to Mewat, he would shoot me. For the last several years, people of the Muslim community have been angry with me, and they repeatedly say that they will kill me.

"There is a constant threat to my life and property, and adequate security should be provided to me," Bajrangi said in his complaint, according to police.

On Monday, an FIR was registered at Saran Police Station in Faridabad inc onnection with the matter, an officer said. PTI COR VN VN