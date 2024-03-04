I have completed my work as a judge: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday said he has completed his work as a judge, as some lawyers and litigants urged him to reconsider his decision to resign as judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Gangopadhyay has said he will resign on Tuesday, and thereafter, divulge his future plans.

On his last day in the courtroom, he released over 60 matters that were part heard in his bench, and passed one order in which he referred a matter to the chief justice of the high court.

Justice Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in West Bengal stirred political debates, had on Sunday said he will resign on March 5.

He had declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media queries after submitting his resignation.

"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," he had told reporters outside his residence here.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who is due for retirement later this year, said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on March 5.