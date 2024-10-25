I have faith in people of Baramati: Ajit Pawar on poll battle with nephew

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, who would be facing off with his nephew Yugendra Pawar on the family turf of Baramati, on Friday said he had faith in the constituency's voters who have always supported him.

The rival NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced the candidature of 32-year-old Yugendra, son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar, from Baramati, setting the stage for a high-profile contest.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20.

Asked by reporters in Indapur, where he accompanied the NCP's local candidate Dattatray Bharne while filing the nomination, about his nephew being pitted against him, Ajit said such fights are common in electoral politics.

"Anyone can file a nomination. The people of Baramati are wise, and I have faith in them. By November 23 (the counting day), a clear picture will emerge. For the past seven to eight elections, the people of Baramati have consistently supported me, first as a Member of Parliament and later as MLA. I have faithfully carried out my duties as a public representative," the deputy CM added.

Highlighting the development he had carried out in the area, he asked people to compare other constituencies with Baramati.

"I have done whatever was possible. The people of Baramati have supported me whenever I stood for election. In the last election, I won with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes. I trust the people of Baramati and they trust me. That is my home, family. I will file my nomination papers on October 28," Ajit said.

The ruling Mahayuti allies are still discussing the sharing of 11 of the 288 assembly seats, he said, adding that his party will earmark ten percent of the seats allotted to it for candidates from the minority communities.

"I have already announced some names. Discussions are on for 11 seats. We can't make everyone happy," said Pawar.

The BJP, NCP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are the constituents of the Mahayuti coalition.

Pawar visited Delhi on Thursday to hold discussions with the top BJP leadership.

The BJP has come out with its first list of 99 candidates so far, while the NCP has released two lists declaring a total of 45 candidates. The Shiv Sena too has declared 45 candidates. PTI SPK KRK