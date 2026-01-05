National

'I have nothing to say': Umar Khalid's father on SC bail denial

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Umar Khalid father S Q R Ilyas

Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas

New Delhi: Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas says he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court not giving bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"I have nothing to say. The judgement is before you," Ilyas said.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Supreme Court Umar Khalid 2020 Delhi riots Delhi riots 2020 Supreme Court of India Sharjeel Imam Delhi Riots Sharjeel Imam Bail Umar Khalid Jail Umar Khalid Bail 2020 northeast Delhi riots northeast Delhi riots 2020 North East Delhi riots Umar Khalid Supreme Court