I have to oversee entire Haryana: Anil Vij shrugs off being not named constituency in-charge

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Thursday downplayed his name not appearing in a list of MLAs appointed as in-charges of the 42 assembly seats where BJP candidates lost in the 2024 state polls, saying he had an entire state to oversee.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala, Vij also announced plans for a state-wide tour soon.

On Tuesday, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli appointed the in-charges of the 42 seats, represented by opposition MLAs in the present House.

The legislators will also work at the grassroots level to strengthen the party, identify new development needs, and address public grievances, party sources said.

When asked how he viewed the development, the 72-year-old Ambala Cantt MLA quipped, "See, others (other MLAs) were assigned a constituency each, but I have to oversee Haryana entirely. I am the senior-most (party) MLA and have won seven times. Soon, I will begin a state-wide tour to meet both new and veteran party workers across various locations and check on their well-being".

Vij also issued a stern warning to government officials, indicating that he would be monitoring those failing to implement government schemes during his visits.

He had won the October 2024 Assembly polls from his Ambala Cantt constituency and became an MLA for the seventh time after defeating independent candidate Chitra Sarwara.

Vij has had a tumultuous relationship with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, now a union minister, and has previously made veiled comments about the current Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini.

On January 31, he noted that over 100 days had passed since he raised concerns about a few individuals, including officials, who might have contributed to his electoral defeat, yet no action was taken against them.

Vij took a dig at Saini, saying, "Since assuming office, he (Saini) has been on an 'udan khatola' (chopper). If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people."