I haven’t resigned: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, on Tuesday said he has not submitted his resignation from the state cabinet.

“I have not resigned,” Munde, who is the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, told reporters after the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai. He did not respond to other queries.

Opposition MPs Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said Munde has no moral right to remain in the state cabinet.

“Dhananjay Munde should resign on moral grounds,” Sule told reporters in her constituency Baramati.

Raut questioned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s support to Munde. “When people of Beed and elsewhere are seeking Munde’s resignation, why is Ajit Pawar backing Munde?” Raut asked.

The demand for Munde’s resignation has grown louder after Walmik Karad, a close aide of the minister, surrendered to the Crime Investigation Department in Pune on December 31. Karad is an accused in an extortion case linked to Deshmkuh’s brutal murder on December 9. PTI VT