'I hope there are no more Chhavis': Family of stray dog attack victim welcomes SC order

New Delhi: "We don't want even our enemies to go through what we underwent. With the Supreme Court's decision, we believe that our child's death has not gone in vain," said Krishna Devi, her voice breaking as she remembers her six-year-old niece Chhavi Sharma, whose life was cut short by a stray dog attack in June.

For her grieving family, the apex court's Monday order to remove stray dogs from all localities in Delhi and place them in shelters is not only a policy decision but it is also a moment of justice, born out of unimaginable loss.

"I feel like my child is the change. I hope there are no more Chhavis, who are hurt elsewhere. Nobody should go through the cruel fate we underwent," Chhavi's aunt Devi told PTI.

Chhavi, lovingly called Bittu, was bitten by a stray dog on June 30 while walking to her aunt's house in northwest Delhi's Pooth Kalan. The family recalls that the dog attacked without provocation, leaving her bleeding heavily on the doorstep. She was rushed to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital for anti-rabies treatment, but her health deteriorated in mid-July.

On July 21, her first day back at school, she began vomiting, lost strength in her limbs and stopped speaking. Four days later, just before her final vaccine dose was due, she died.

The Supreme Court on Monday termed the stray dog menace in Delhi "extremely grim" and directed the Delhi government and the civic bodies to immediately start picking up strays and keeping them in shelters. It also warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the process.

For Chhavi's family, the decision brought a glimmer of relief. "We heard about the Supreme Court's verdict on TV. The first thing we felt was a sigh of relief. Now I hope they take these animals to places where they can't hurt us," says Devi.

But the memories remain raw. Just days after Chhavi's death, another young girl in the locality was bitten by a dog.

"It was like a cruel reminder of what happened to our daughter. Even after 15 days, I can still hear her (Chhavi's) laughter when I close my eyes," she says, and urges authorities to act decisively, not only by building shelters for dogs but also by curbing irresponsible feeding.

"Just like gaushalas (cowsheds) are built for cows, something must be built for these dogs. We are not fighting the animals; we just want them kept separate so they don't hurt us. And those who feed them should be made accountable — they feed them on the streets and leave, and these dogs form packs and chase children," she says.

Another family, too, is living with the scars of an attack. Dheeraj Ahuja, a resident of Ashok Vihar, says his seven-year-old son, once a regular feeder of stray dogs, was mauled by one in the neighbourhood.

"We welcome this Supreme Court order. It is a great, though delayed, step. My son, who is in Class 7, had to take 10 injections. The child who once fed these dogs was brutally attacked.

"This order is very much needed. It reflects the reality of the current situation. But there must also be a balance so that humans and animals can coexist safely," he says.

Ahuja has a message for those opposing the order. "They should come forward, adopt these dogs and keep them in their homes. Our suffering is personal and we hope this is implemented strictly," he says.

For families who are victims of the stray dog menace, the court's directive is more than a legal mandate. It is a chance to ensure no other parent buries a child because of a dog bite.