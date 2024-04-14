I invited investments from various countries: Chandrababu Naidu

Payakaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 14 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he invited investments from various foreign countries and alleged that YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy brought ganja (marijuana) and drugs from abroad.

The opposition leader made these remarks at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district during his Prajagalam election canvassing tour.

"As the then chief minister of the state I have invited investments to the state from various foreign countries. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming the Chief Minister of the state, has successfully brought in ganja and other drugs from abroad," alleged Naidu, addressing a public meeting.

According to the TDP supremo, Reddy swept North Andhra region away with encroachments in all the hilly areas but noted that his party had the credit of promoting the port city of Visakhapatnam as an IT and economic capital.

Naidu claimed that Reddy started becoming shaky after the TDP, Janasena and BJP formed the NDA alliance in the southern state and promised to develop it with a double engine government.

Further, Naidu asserted that the YSRCP chief did not fulfil even a single promise and proclaimed that he should return to power if youth need jobs, promising to personally take that responsibility.

Moreover, he assured the NDA alliance will take every measure to construct houses for the poor, besides supplying sand free of cost.

Later, at another public meeting in Gajuwaka in Vizag, Naidu alleged that no action was taken against the people who disrupted power supply and threw a stone at Reddy in Vijayawada.

He pointed out that there was no response from authorities even after 24 hours, demanding what action was taken by the Police Department and noted that the chief secretary, DGP and intelligence chief did not address the incident.

Furthermore, he alleged that stones were also thrown at him in Gajuwaka today.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

PTI STH SDP