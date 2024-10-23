I know only one Ajit dada who didn't like visiting Delhi: Supriya Sule

Pune, Oct 23 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has taken a jibe at her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over his frequent visits to Delhi, saying she remembers her brother who did not like to go to the national capital.

NCP head Ajit Pawar and his party leader Praful Patel visited New Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled on November 20.

Asked about it, Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, said, "I remember only one Ajit dada who never liked to go to Delhi." "I do not know why he went to Delhi because I have not been in touch with him for months now and I would not be able to give an answer why he visited Delhi," the Lok Sabha member told reporters in Baramati on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has almost finalised its seat-sharing deal for the state assembly elections.

On his absence at the talks between leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Monday, he said, “There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when the decision on some seats is to be taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena." There has been no confirmation so far from any of the ruling alliance leaders on media reports that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, while Shiv Sena may fight on 78 seats and the NCP may get 54 seats to contest. PTI SPK GK