I leave Kavitha's allegations to her wisdom, says BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (PTI) BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday said he would leave the allegations made against him by his cousin and former party leader K Kavitha to her wisdom.

Speaking to reporters on his return from a foreign tour, he said Kavitha echoed the comments being made against him by other parties.

"My 25-year-long political journey is like an open book before the Telangana people. She made the same comments which some political parties have been making against me for some time now. Why did she make those allegations? I leave it to her wisdom," said Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He claimed that his role and dedication in achieving Telangana statehood and in working for development of the state after its formation under the leadership of KCR is known to all.

Alleging that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is "destroying the systems" built during the 10-year rule of KCR, he said he would devote his time to "save the state".

He added that he would make collective efforts, along with other BRS leaders, to bring the party back to power and to address people's issues.

Kavitha was suspended from BRS for alleged anti-party activities earlier this week after she triggered a storm in the party by accusing Harish Rao and another cousin J Santosh Kumar of tarnishing her father KCR's image over the Kaleshwaram project.

Kavitha had quit BRS and also submitted her resignation from the membership of the Legislative Council.

She had also accused Harish Rao of "conspiring" against the KCR's family members. PTI SJR SJR KH