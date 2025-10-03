‘I Love Modi’ okay, but not ‘I Love Muhammad’: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the restrictions on expressing love for Prophet Muhammad, saying it is allowed to say 'I love Modi' in this country, but not 'I love Muhammad'.

Referring to an FIR registered against some individuals in UP for allegedly installing boards with “I Love Mohammad” during a Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP wondered which direction this country is headed.

“Even if we want to go to our Mosque, they want to snatch it away. One can say I love Modi, but can't say I love Mohammad. Where are you planning to land," he asked in a meeting on Thursday.

The AIMIM leader clarified that there would be no objection if somone displays posters praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He reaffirmed his identity as a Muslim, saying he follows Prophet Muhammad.

The controversy erupted on September 9, when the police in Kanpur registered a case against 24 people for allegedly installing boards with 'I Love Muhammad' written on them during an religious procession on September 4.

Bareilly in UP which witnessed tensions on September 26, when locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a proposed protest over the "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes. PTI GDK ROH