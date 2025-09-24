'I love Muhammad' posters at Bareilly Urs procession, police say situation under control

Bareilly (UP): Posters reading "I love Muhammad" were seen during the Shahdana Bali Urs procession here on Wednesday, a development that has drawn political attention amid similar incidents reported from other districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said police are closely monitoring the situation and local officers are keeping a strict watch.

"There is no law-and-order problem in Bareilly at present," he said.

The annual Urs of Shahdana Bali began on Wednesday with a traditional procession, which saw the participation of men, women and children from the Muslim community. The participants carried "I love Muhammad" posters and chanted slogans in praise of the Prophet.

The poster campaign first began in Kanpur and has gradually spread to other districts, including Bareilly, where posters have appeared in several Muslim-majority localities.

Meanwhile, Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has announced a sit-in protest and demonstration on Friday over the issue.