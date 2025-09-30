'I Love Muhammad' row: AIMPLB condemns arrest of cleric, UP CM's 'threatening statements'

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Amid the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign row, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Bareilly cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan along with several others, the "threatening statements" issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the "vindictive" attitude of police.

The AIMPLB demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Khan and all those arrested. It also expressed grave concern over the "brutal" police action against peaceful demonstrations taking place across the state in response to the Kanpur incident.

The controversy erupted on September 9, when the police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 people for allegedly installing boards with 'I Love Muhammad' written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Clashes broke out in Bareilly on the afternoon of September 26 after a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters assembled outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

In a major crackdown, the police arrested 39 people, including local cleric Khan, in connection with the violence. On Monday, they arrested 29 more people, including a close aide of Khan in connection with last week's violence.

Chief Minister Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order. Security remains intensified in Bareilly and neighbouring districts, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in sensitive areas.

In a statement, the AIMPLB strongly condemned the arrest of Khan along with several others, the "threatening statements issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the vindictive attitude of the police".

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas expressed deep concern over the arrest of Khan and other "peaceful protesters".

He said that the "peaceful protest" by Muslims over the Kanpur incident is not a crime, and the "irresponsible and aggressive response of the police is a gross abuse of power and an act of extreme injustice".

The use of the slogan 'I Love Muhammad' or displaying it on a banner is neither illegal nor unconstitutional, Ilyas said.

"People of other faiths in India also express similar devotion towards their revered figures, and no police or administrative action is ever taken against them. Therefore, filing an FIR over the display of such a banner in Kanpur is deeply irresponsible and blatantly discriminatory," he alleged.

The spokesperson further said the "arrogant and authoritarian" language used by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh against Khan against the "peaceful protesters" in Bareilly is completely unbecoming of the office and dignity of the post.

"He (Adityanath) must remember that he is an elected chief minister under the Constitution of India, and not the leader of any particular community. He represents all citizens of the state, and, therefore, must refrain from using communal and biased language," Ilyas said.

He claimed that Khan is a respected and responsible leader of the community who had called for a "peaceful protest", which is fully in accordance with the Constitution and democratic rights of the citizens.

Protesting against any action of the government is a fundamental and constitutional right of every citizen, he said.

The AIMPLB demands that Khan and all others arrested in connection with such "peaceful protests" be released immediately and that all charges filed against them be withdrawn without delay, the statement said. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS