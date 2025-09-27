'I Love Muhammad' row: Civil society group writes to UP CM, alleges 'arbitrary detentions'

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the police action in connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, alleging "arbitrary detention" of individuals for displaying posters and "harassment" of their families.

It comes after UP Police has arrested eight people, including Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose alleged call for a protest supporting the campaign led to a violent clash between demonstrators and police after Friday prayers in Bareilly.

"We are writing to you as concerned citizens/a concerned organization regarding the widespread police action and reported detentions across various districts in Uttar Pradesh, specifically in response to the recent campaign expressed through the use of 'I Love Muhammad' posters and banners," said the letter, signed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, and industrialist Saeed Shervani.

"We unequivocally support the maintenance of public order and harmony. However, we have received multiple verified reports alleging that police action in various districts has exceeded lawful limits," the Citizens for Fraternity (CFF) group said in its letter.

The CFF members claimed that the "un-notified" detention and arrest of individuals solely for displaying posters, which, while being a religious expression, does not inherently constitute an incitement to violence or public disorder.

Alleging lack of transparency, they said reports of individuals being held without clear charges or timely production before a magistrate have raised serious concerns regarding due process and fundamental rights.

They also said there were allegations of police personnel intimidating and harassing family members of those involved in the campaign.

"The 'I Love Muhammad' expression is a personal religious declaration for adherents of Islam and is protected under the fundamental right to practice one's religion. While any act that clearly incites violence or communal disharmony must be dealt with severely, the mere expression of devotion should not be met with large-scale, heavy-handed police response that appears punitive rather than preventative," the CFF said.

Such actions risk creating an atmosphere of fear and distrust towards the state machinery, it said.

"We respectfully urge your office to intervene immediately and issue clear directives to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to initiate an impartial and time-bound inquiry into all reports of alleged unlawful detentions and harassment," the letter said.

The civil society group also urged the state government to ensure that all citizens currently detained are immediately produced before a court or released, and their legal rights are fully protected.

It also demanded directives to police personnel to differentiate between peaceful, protected religious expression and genuine acts of incitement, applying the law fairly and judiciously.

"We trust in your commitment to justice, the rule of law, and maintaining the social fabric of Uttar Pradesh. We request you to issue proper guidelines to ensure quick and effective action in the matter in order to assuage the sensibilities in this sensitive issue," the CFF said.

Tensions erupted in Barabanki and Mau districts after protests over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign turned violent in Bareilly with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits.

Police made some arrests in Varanasi, too, for allegedly taking out an unauthorised procession with 'I Love Muhammad' posters and banners on September 22. The procession, according to authorities, was intended to disrupt communal harmony and spread anarchy.

Police conducted door-to-door searches from late Friday night until Saturday morning. Several miscreants are in custody, while the search for others continues, officials said.

Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh said on Saturday that the situation in the district is normal, with schools, colleges and all commercial establishments open. According to the police, six cases have been registered at various police stations in Bareilly so far. PTI ASK KVK KVK