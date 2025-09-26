'I Love Muhammad' row: Police, locals clash after Friday prayers in Bareilly; over 2 dozen held

Bareilly (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) An announcement postponing a proposed demonstration in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign by cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan led to a clash between a large crowd and police outside a mosque in Bareilly on Friday. Police have taken more than two dozen people into custody, officials said.

Police said large crowds holding "I Love Muhammad" posters gathered outside the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both in the Kotwali area and located a short distance from each other, after Friday prayers, with people expressing anger over the suspension of the demonstration.

Sources said Khan made a last-minute announcement to call off the demonstration, saying the authorities did not grant permission for it.

On Thursday, the cleric had warned that the demonstration would go ahead “at any cost”.

Khan, the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has been politically active for more than two decades with some influence in Bareilly and nearby districts. He is also the direct descendant of Ahmed Raza Khan, the founder of the Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam -- one of the most prominent sects in the subcontinent.

Violence unfolded outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the heart of the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect.

As crowds attempted to march towards the Islamia Inter College ground, police tried to stop them at Khalil Tiraha, triggering stone pelting and vandalism of vehicles and shops by the demonstrators, creating a stampede-like situation.

No official figures were available about the number of injured people at the time of filing of this report, even as visuals showed broken glasses, scattered footwear and stones on the streets as police in anti-riot gear used force to disperse the crowd.

DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni told reporters that police had been in touch with religious leaders for two days prior to Friday prayers, which were conducted peacefully in most areas.

“Some mischievous elements were found raising slogans and pelting stones at police. In retaliation, mild force was used and the miscreants were arrested. FIRs are being lodged," the DIG said.

“The way the crowds came out with banners and pelted stones was part of a pre-planned conspiracy. All those involved will be identified using videos and pictures of the incident and action will be taken against them," the officer added, vowing "exemplary punishment" that would deter a repeat of this episode.

Locals said panic spread in several areas as markets downed shutters following the violence, including in Alamgiriganj, Bansmandi, Civil Lines, Bada Bazaar, Qutubkhana and Bihari Pur. Stone pelting was also reported from near Azamnagar and Kumar Talkies, but police dispersed the groups.

Senior officers, including DIG Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya and DM Avinash Singh camped in the Kotwali area to monitor the situation.

"The situation is under control now. No untoward incident has been reported. We are appealing to people to maintain peace and harmony," DM Singh told reporters.

Heavy police deployment has turned large parts of the city into a virtual fortress, with additional security in the sensitive pockets.

The genesis of the controversy dates back to September 9 when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine named and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly installing boards with "I Love Muhammad" written on them on a public road during a Barawafat procession.

Hindu groups objected to it, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation”.

The row later drew the attention of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who asserted that saying "I Love Muhammad" was not a crime.

The controversy soon spread across several districts of Uttar Pradesh and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparking protests and police crackdowns. PTI COR KIS NAV ARI