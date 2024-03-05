I may be trapped, arrested as I am a thorn in BJP's path to power: Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday claimed that the report of the SIT probe against him is ready and expressed fear of arrest as he is a "thorn in the BJP's path to power".

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar had last week directed the government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks made by Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters in Beed district, Jarange said, "I came to know from a reliable source that the SIT's report is ready. I have also found out that I am going to be arrested. The person told me I was a thorn in the BJP's path to power. Hence, they want me to agree to the 10 per cent quota, or else they will trap me." Last month, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. Jarange, however, has been demanding a quota for the community under the Other Backward Classes category.

He claimed that a meeting of 36 MLAs was held, and legislators from the Maratha community were told to speak against him.

The activist further said that nobody from the SIT had approached him after he was discharged from the hospital.

He alleged that cases were registered against him in Beed to make him agree to the 10 per cent reservation announced by the government.

"We know this quota won't sustain (legally), which is why we have not accepted it. So, the offences are registered against me," When asked if the Marathas have decided to field candidates from villages for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Jarange said it is the community's decision.

"If the government doesn't allow people to agitate and registers cases against them, people will take appropriate steps," he said.