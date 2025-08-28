'I never said I will retire or someone else should retire at 75': RSS chief Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted he had never stated that he would retire or someone else should retire at 75.

The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.

"We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work," Bhagwat said responding to questions during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here.

On the issue of retiring at 75 years, Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.

"He was so witty that his witticism made you bounce in your chair...Once in our programme, we all were there all-India karyakartas and he (Pingle) completed his 70 years. So he was given a shawl and was asked to say something...he stood up and said that 'you might be thinking that you have felicitated me but I know when this shawl is given it means you sit in a chair calmly and see what happens'," Bhagwat said. Pingle was felicitated on attaining the age of 75 years.

"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire," Bhagwat said.

In the Sangh, swayamsewaks are given a job whether they want it or not, he said.

"We do whatever Sangh tells us to do." PTI SKU PK BJ ASK GSN ASK GSN GSN