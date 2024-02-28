I often visit Odisha due to love and affection of people: Droupadi Murmu

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she often visits her home district of Mayurbhanj and Odisha only due to love and affection of the people.

Murmu said this while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur, her home town.

She said "Some people say that I have been frequently visiting Odisha. It is love for my birthplace and affection of the people that attracts me to visit the place. I cannot forget my birthplace for which I am holding such a post. How can I forget the place? The President who hails from Padiabeda village under the Rairungpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj district took the oath of office as the President of India in July 2022. Since then she has visited Odisha six time of which she toured Rairungpur for the third time, an official said adding: "All the time, Murmu stayed at her own house at Baidapossi in Rairungpur town.

Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu of Pahadpur village in the district. Whenever she visits Mayurbhanj, the President visit the memorial of her husband and two sons at Pahadpur village.