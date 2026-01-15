I-PAC raids: HC no to BJP MLAs' stir before state secretariat, permits sit-in at nearby bus stand

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused permission to the BJP to hold a demonstration in front of West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna, which houses the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while permitting it to hold the sit-in at a nearby bus stand.

The demonstration, to be led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and attended by 50 BJP MLAs, is to protest alleged interference with ED's investigation and "misuse of state machinery" by the CM, who was accompanied by senior police officials, the counsel for the petitioner stated before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with an alleged coal-pilferage scam on January 8.

Petitioner Sankar Ghosh, BJP MLA from Siliguri, prayed for permission to hold the demonstration on Friday from 10 am to 4 pm in front of Nabanna in Howrah city.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, declining assent for the demonstration in front of Nabanna, permitted the BJP to hold the protest at Mandirtala bus stand, about 600 metres away, for the same period on Friday with certain conditions.

Justice Ghosh directed that the number of MLAs participating in the demonstration be restricted to 50 and that it will not cause any obstruction to the public at large or free flow of traffic.

The authorities were directed to deploy adequate number of police personnel to ensure that no breach of peace occurs.

During the hearing, counsel for Ghosh argued that the MLAs are public servants and also that freedom of assembly and public meetings in open spaces and public streets are essential elements of a democratic system.

Opposing the BJP's prayer, the counsel for the state government submitted that Nabanna area is a high-security zone and in view of a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the commissioner of Howrah Police, on September 9, 2025, public meetings have been allowed at Mandirtala bus stand, under Bankim Setu flyover and at Santragachi bus stand which are close to Nabanna and outside the restriction zone.

Justice Ghosh noted that on earlier occasions, the high court denied demonstrations in and around Nabanna and has redirected the same to Mandirtala bus stand.

Suvendu Adhikari said that they will move the division bench on Friday challenging this order. PTI AMR NN