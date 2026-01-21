I pray for Kashmir's separation from Jammu: Sajad Lone on BJP demand for separate state

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Wednesday seconded the BJP's demand for a separate Jammu state and said that he prayed for it.

In a statement, the MLA from Handwara in the Valley, said, "I pray to God that separation becomes possible. It would be true liberation. But beware, the big crocodiles will invent new stories tomorrow. Still, despite everything, we hope this comes to pass." Lone was commenting on the demand from some BJP leaders, including former minister Sham Lal Sharma, for declaration of the Jammu region as a separate state.

"This is a rare and golden moment for Kashmiris. Do not be misled by hollow slogans," Lone said.

Challenging National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's insistence on continued unity of Jammu and Kashmir, Lone asked who would shoulder the burden of this "so-called unity".

Kashmir's unemployed youths are paying the price everyday, he said.

"India has a population of 1.5 billion. We (Kashmiris) are barely six or seven million. Aren't we speaking far beyond our weight? Did we ever sign a contract to safeguard secularism?" he asked.

While Kashmiri leaders routinely claim the moral high ground of secularism, Kashmiri students continue to get beaten, humiliated and targeted across the country, the Peoples Conference leaders said, adding that people of the Valley have never consented to bear this "disproportionate burden".

The routine assault on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers in mainland India exposes the hypocrisy behind lofty claims of secular unity used to justify keeping Kashmir and Jammu together, he said.

"Farooq Sahib is our elder; I hold him in the highest respect and he is very dear to me. But politically, I am in complete opposition to him," Lone said.

The former minister said reservation policies systematically drained job opportunities from Kashmir and redirected them to Jammu.

"All these jobs that are being diverted to Jammu through reservations -- who will pay the price? Who will absorb this loss?" he asked.

On the economic side, he said, there was a regional imbalance. Jammu's economy survives on Kashmir and Kashmiri labour, yet it continues to display arrogance, with nearly every major development project being funnelled towards Jammu at the Valley's expense.

Lone said separation of Kashmir and Jammu should not lead to animosity.

"Are the people of Maharashtra not our brothers? Are those from Delhi or Gujarat not our brothers? Thousands come here, and they are welcome. In the same spirit, the people of Jammu will remain our brothers tomorrow as well. God willing, even after separation, brotherhood will remain," he said. PTI MIJ RUK RUK