'I pray for rapidness in ongoing peace process in Manipur': Union min Meghwal

Imphal, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said he prayed for rapidness in the ongoing peace process in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

He was speaking at a function here to mark the 12th anniversary of the establishment of Manipur High Court.

"I pray for rapidness in the ongoing peace process in Manipur so that the state can progress and contribute to Viksit Bharat," Meghwal said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Supreme Court judges were also present in the event.

The delegation of the Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B R Gavai, reached Manipur on Saturday and visited relief camps and interacted with internally displaced persons.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in Churachandpur district.

Justice Gavai urged people to work together to bring back peace to Manipur and hoped that the "ongoing difficult phase" in the northeastern state will be over soon with the assistance of the executive, legislature and judiciary.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR ACD