I resolve to continue working with even greater energy to realise Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas on his birthday, and he resolved to continue working with even greater energy and devotion to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, Modi said the innumerable wishes and the faith people have reposed in him are a source of great strength.

The prime minister said he sees them as a blessing not for him alone, but for the work "we are doing together to build a better India".

"Gratitude to Jana Shakti. I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same," he said.

Noting that people across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days, Modi said this inherent goodness in the people sustains the Indian society and gives all the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity.

He complimented everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours.

"The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said.

"I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," Modi said.

Modi turned 75 on Wednesday with a host of prominent personalities, including world leaders, lauding his leadership, while the ruling BJP organised welfare initiatives under the fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

Keeping with his practice of unveiling development programmes from different states on his birthday, Modi travelled to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to launch a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS