I spoke up about the discrimination I faced to caution Kerala against growth of casteist elements: Minister Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, who has alleged that he was subjected to caste discrimination at a temple, said on Wednesday that he has publicly spoken up about the incident to alert the state's progressive society that the evil of casteism is "trying to raise its ugly head again".

Radhakrishnan, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, alleged that attacks against people belonging to Scheduled Caste communities in India have increased in recent times and said that such incidents raise a question about even the state of Dalits' existence in this country.

"I cited my experience as a warning to not let such caste thoughts creep into the Kerala psyche, to protect the social progression that we have achieved so far," the minister told PTI.

Radhakrishnan, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, said the remnants of casteist thoughts still remain in the minds of some people, but due to the fear of societal backlash, they are not expressing them.

"If such a social system grows in Kerala, we will soon lose what we have achieved so far through our progressive movements and the Left movement," the Minister said.

He said that news about casteist atrocities happening in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra could have prompted him to recollect the experience he had as a minister.

Radhakrishnan had on Monday alleged that two priests of a temple, instead of handing over a lamp to him, kept it on the floor for him to pick up.

He said he was at the venue to mark the shrine's inauguration. Lighting of a lamp is usually a tradition marking inaugurations. The minister alleged that the two temple priests themselves lit the main lamp using a small lamp, taking turns, and then placed the small lamp on the ground for him to pick up from the floor.

Radhakrishnan said today that before he participated in the function organised by the Bharatiya Velan Service Society (BVSS) in Kottayam, he had read the news about three Dalit families being shot dead in Uttar Pradesh.

"Just below that news, there was another report about a Dalit youth being attacked for asking for higher wages. His nails were pulled out, and then dogs were unleashed upon him. He was then killed by the dogs," the minister said.

He said he connected the news with the "untouchability" he faced in Kerala "to warn that we cannot let such a mentality grow in Kerala society." "These increasing incidents raise questions about the (state of) existence of Dalits in this country," the minister said.

He alleged that there were ongoing efforts by certain sections to take the country to the past. Incidents of violence against Dalits and other minorities that have happened in the country recently are more horrible than what has happened in the past, he pointed out.

"The caste mentality is still prevailing in many minds here. The only reason they cannot express it openly is because they fear that the entire society may turn against them. But if we turn a blind eye now, we will lose what we have achieved so far," he said.

Expressing concern about the news of a teacher in UP asking other students to beat up a seven-year-old boy (based on his religion) and maintaining that she would do that again as she had the support of her village, the minister said it is disturbing that there could be such teachers anywhere.

"So, if you have support, any discrimination or injustice can be committed. Such a social situation is in the making. The influence of such an attitude can reach everywhere, and my words are only a caution against such social evils," the minister said.

Showing no interest in legally proceeding against those who allegedly discriminated against him, the minister said that filing a case against them or punishing them would not solve issues of casteism.

"We have the Prevention of Atrocities Act across India. It is there in Uttar Pradesh... Madhya Pradesh, but such attacks only grow. It is not because there are no laws, not because cases were not registered. Many things that are happening in rural villages in India are not even getting reported," Radhakrishnan pointed out.

He said laws cannot prevent such things from happening, but there should be a change in the way society thinks.

It is the mentality of human beings that is important, and they should feel responsible not to discriminate against fellow beings, Radhakrishnan said.

"We have to think that we will not do it, not because there are laws to prevent them," he said.

He said caste identity cannot be brushed away from one's existence so easily in the present situation.

Radhakrishnan said Kerala has been a model for all other Indian states, and "we cannot let such thoughts gather strength." He said Kerala has to be cautious about such elements growing in society and should be alert to protect the social progress that we have achieved so far.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, and other prominent persons expressed shock at the the minister being discriminated against, and said that it is shameful that such things happened in Kerala, which is known for the Vaikom Satyagraha 100 years ago which gained for temple entry for people of all communities.

Denying the minister's allegations, an organisation of traditional high priests in the state claimed that the alleged untouchability incident against Radhakrishnan was a "misunderstanding" of the rituals and that no individual is discriminated against in temples.

The state committee of the Akhila Kerala Thanthri Samajam also chimed in saying priests who are performing 'deva pujas' do not touch anyone, be it Brahmin or non-Brahmin, till the ritual gets over. PTI KPK TGB TGB ANE