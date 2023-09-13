Advertisment
#National

I-T conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

NewsDrum Desk
13 Sep 2023
Azam Khan IT raids.jpg

Azam Khan (File Photo)

Lucknow: The Income-tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.

#Rampur #Azam Khan #Samajwadi Party #Income tax #Uttar Pradesh
