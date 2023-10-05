I-T department conducts raids in UP, Maharashtra in benami assets probe against SP leader Abu Azmi

Lucknow/Varanasi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in connection with an alleged benami assets probe against the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi and some linked persons, official sources said.

Advertisment

Income Tax department teams from the investigation directorate headquartered in Lucknow swooped in on at least nine premises in Varanasi and Mumbai in Maharashtra as part of the searches.

Officials seized a number of computer hardware, documents and recorded the statements of some alleged 'benamidars' whom the tax department suspects are holding the alleged benami assets of the politician.

Azmi (68) is a third-term MLA from the Mankhurd Shivajinagar seat of Mumbai.

Advertisment

Benami means 'no name' or 'without name' and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

Some Varanasi-based firms and Kolkata-based shell companies are under the scanner of the tax authorities.

The department may attach the benami assets as part of the investigation and issue summons to those linked with these assets, apart from Azmi, the sources said. PTI NES SZM