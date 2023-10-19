I-T department raids Yatharth hospital group premises, offices in Noida, Delhi

New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday raided multiple premises of the Yatharth hospital group in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The group's offices and premises in Noida, Greater Noida, Jhansi and Delhi are being covered since morning, they said.

An email sent by PTI to the hospital did not elicit any immediate response.

The Yatharth Group runs multi-speciality hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida in UP, and Orchha in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh.

The sources said the department has seized some documents and is questioning some of the key managerial persons of the group.