I-T dept recovers huge amount of cash after raids on Odisha-based distillery group

Bhubaneswar: The Income-tax department has recovered a "large amount" of cash after it carried out searches against a Odisha-based distillery company on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said Thursday.

The raids were launched on Wednesday and the department officials have deployed counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of cash, that looks to be unaccounted, and could be around Rs 30-50 crore, they said.

The searches are being undertaken in state capital Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Sambalpur apart from Ranchi and Kolkata.